Taya Valkyrie Calls Out Sasha Banks and Comments on if She Regrets Her Time in WWE

One half of the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Taya Valkyrie recently spoke with Adam Cailler of DailyStar.co.uk for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, she commented on if she sees her time with WWE as something she regrets, wanting to face Sasha Banks and more.

Valkyrie said:

“My opinion about it has changed over time, and I think that’s pretty normal for anyone that goes through any sort of kind of life changing or awakening moment. I don’t regret anything, and I think that’s important to realise that sometimes sad or depressing moments in your life can have huge moments of reflection and can really make you evolve and you know, I don’t regret it. I set out to do something, I did what I said I was going to do and I got signed by WWE and if I had not gone I would regret it the rest of my life. I climbed that mountain – the view at the top wasn’t great, but I decided to climb another mountain and I’m thrilled to be continuing to build my legacy doing what I’m doing now. I have moved on and I can look at it and laugh and just kind of move forward.”

“Give me Sasha Banks. Give me Mercedes (her real name), and why not give me Rhea Ripley, too?. I’d also love to face AEW star Britt Baker, as we’ve never wrestled before. Just give me tall, strong, bada** people.”

You can check out the complete interview at this link.