Taya Valkyrie Comments on a Potential WWE Return

Taya Valkyrie made her WWE TV debut as Franky Monet in May 2021, three months after she joined NXT in February. Following that, in November of that year, she was released. Since then, Valkyrie has wrestled for both Impact Wrestling and AAA.

Valkyrie admitted to Wrestling Inc that she regretted not spending more time working one-on-one with Triple H prior to her release:

“At first, it was just shocking, and I was upset, and I was mad, because I never felt – I still don’t feel – like I got an opportunity to shine,” Valkyrie said of her WWE release. “And there were a lot of things that were completely out of my control, obviously, such as the pandemic.

“It really sucks, because I didn’t get that chance to work one-on-one with Paul — Triple H — or Shawn Michaels on a regular basis. And I just wish that I’d gotten that opportunity as well. So, I definitely now would be like ‘never say never.’ You never know. But everything, the universe always has a plan.”