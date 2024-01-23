Ted DiBiase Believes Today’s WWE Women’s Division Has More Believable Matches Than The Men’s

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase recently took to an episode of his “Everybody’s Got a Pod” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes today’s WWE women’s division has more believable matches than the men’s.

DiBiase said, “I hope none of the current talent working the guys that are working for Vince take this the wrong way. But I watch and as I watch a lot of my peers, the guys who are in the business the same time as they watch the girls’ division of the WWE put on more believable matches than the guys in me knocking to get and just guy after guy after guy that was with me at that time will agree with me. I don’t know why. It’s almost like okay, it’s a bit.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.