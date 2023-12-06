Ted DiBiase Comments On CM Punk Attending Terry Funk’s Funeral

CM Punk has been in the news recently for a variety of reasons, including his AEW issues, release from the company, and return to WWE.

Most of the stories about him from his time in AEW were negative, ranging from his backstage brawl with The Elite at All Out 2022 to his heated confrontation with AEW President Tony Khan.

However, Ted Dibiase shared an interesting story about Punk while speaking on his “Everybody’s Got A Pod” YouTube channel, as they shared a mentor in the late, great Terry Funk.

Earlier this year, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away. Dibiase revealed Punk attended Funk’s funeral.

“I don’t know anything about CM Punk’s personality or any of that,” Dibiase stated. “All I’m strictly talking about is his work, and his work is really good. Of course, I didn’t realize it, but one of my mentors, Terry Funk, had poured into him some. He actually came to Terry’s funeral. You know, it’s like, ‘Wow.’ I didn’t know that they had that kind of a relationship, and apparently, they did.”

When he did his interview on Colt Cabana’s podcast, he would reference ‘What would Harley Race do’ in certain situations when he was on top in WWE. He also admires Bret Hart and performed tributes to him in AEW alongside FTR.

You can check out a clip from the podcast below: