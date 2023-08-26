Ted DiBiase Explains Why It’s Hard For Him To Watch Current Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently spoke on his podcast, “Everybody’s Got a Pod,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including why it’s hard for him to watch today’s wrestling product:

“It’s so hard for me to watch today’s product because I watch them and it’s like, okay, I might as well be watching a tumbling match because all I see is them doing high spots. I used to take a bump, we call it an ass bump where the guy picks you up and it looks like he’s dropping your rear end right on his leg. I would take that and then I would bounce off of that and I knew how to hit the rope at just the right part of my body to where my legs would fly up and I would go over the top rope to the floor.”

DiBiase continued, “Now today, you do that, they bounce up like nothing happened. I would lay there and sell it. All you young wrestlers out there, learn how to sell. In other words, there’s got to be a reason for a babyface to make a comeback, and unless he sells, I mean, your comeback is only going to be as good as your sell-job.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)