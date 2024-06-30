Ted DiBiase Names Current Wrestler He Would Like To Work With

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase recently appeared on an episode of his “Everybody’s Got a Pod” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including which current wrestler he would want to work with.

DiBiase said, “It’s hard for me to answer that question because quite frankly, I don’t watch enough wrestling anymore to have an opinion. Oh gosh, probably Cody Rhodes. Because Cody has matured, there’s a guy who can work now. And you know why he can work? Because of where he came from. He learned a lot, just like I did from watching my father, and he learned a lot from watching his dad. Heck, I learned a lot from watching his dad. I remember, I was still in college the first time I met Dusty, and Dusty and Dick Murdock had been a tag team. But I mean, Dusty was just great. I mean, he could do it in the ring, and he could do it on the microphone. He could do it all. He was really, really great.”

On Randy Orton:

“Once again, you’ve just named a wrestler’s kid, Randy Orton. Randy’s another guy who, like me, grew up in the business. His father was a wrestler, and his father was very good. And he’s very good. I guess maybe I would even put Randy in that, I’d love to wrestle if I could.”

On who was a bigger star – Hulk Hogan or Steve Austin:

“It’s almost like a toss-up because Hulk Hogan was the first over-the-top, Vince McMahon-made guy. And the big hero, Hulk Hogan, right? And Stone Cold, I was there. I mean, they put me with him at the time. Of course, this is when nobody knew him. They put him with me because of my power as a draw, or as a celebrity or wrestler, whatever. It’s kind of like we call it the rub, put him with somebody that’s going to help elevate faster. And I saw his talent early, I said, ‘This guy’s gonna go places.’ But I had no idea that he would go as big as he went. And again, there’s an argument there bigger, but it’s different — you know, there’s so many variations. I can’t say that he’s a bigger star than Hulk Hogan, but he’s as big a star as Hulk Hogan.”

