Ted DiBiase Names Mike Rotunda As His Favorite Tag Team Partner

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase recently took to an episode of his “Everybody’s Got a Pod” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including who his favorite tag team partner is.

DiBiase said, “Mike Rotunda, IRS, and I became tag team partners, and we worked very, very, very well together. But I guess when I want to pick a, I mean, he would be on the list, but, you know, if you go back into my, into my beginning, you know, back when I was a rookie, so to speak, and still learning my trade. You know, I got tagged up with a guy named Dick Murdoch who. You know, I’ll be honest with you. Dick Murdoch doesn’t get the credit that he should get because he is just unpredictable. I mean, you never knew what he was going to do or what he was going to say. And I mean, it’s funny. He could be in the ring with him because I experienced this as a referee. I was in the ring with him when he and a guy named Killer Karl Kox. Yeah. Had a big feud and. They’re in the ring, and he’s cutting jokes. Murdoch is, you know, with me and with and with his opponent and, you know, but outside, as far as the crowd is concerned, you know, he’s beating the hell out of killer Karl Kox. So it was just that he was just a funny guy. But I mean, in terms of a partner. Well, you know, so I partner and again, that’s that rub. Again, they put you with an established guy. And of course, everybody knew the history. Everybody knew that Dick Murdoch was another guy that came out of West Texas, you know, and he tells everybody he went to West Texas State, but he never he never did. But he is, yeah, he was born and raised there. His father was a wrestler. And so, and again, my entry into Mid-South wrestling was through Dick Murdoch. He was one of those guys that, you know, just you know, he made it easy for me. So.”

DiBiase also talked about how he had good chemistry with Mike Rotunda (WWE Hall of Famer I.R.S.).

“Mike and I had good, good chemistry, but like the gimmick, the IRS gimmick, you know, the tax man gimmick. It was like, I don’t know that there was anything that would be wild about it. And he did it very well. Yes. But again, you know, going back to tag teams, when Steve Williams and I tagged up, we had a heck of a run. And again, that was Bill putting Steve with me because Steve had basically just come out of the University of Oklahoma as he played football and wrestled for OU.”

