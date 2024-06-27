Teddy Long Discusses The Women’s Tag Team Title Match Finish At Clash At The Castle

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long appeared on an episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine to talk about a number of topics including if he was surprised with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match finish at Clash at the Castle.

Long said, “Well, kinda, in a way, no not really… Well that overseas market is gonna be a big money market for this company. So that’s what they are thinking about. They also understand this is entertainment. But like I said, maybe, we don’t know what’s gonna happen after this. Maybe when they come back to the states, they may have some other plans for Bianca and Jade.”

On WWE knowing they’d return to Scotland:

“I think they did something for where they were, because they know they are gonna go back there… Maybe when they do go back, they may have rematch there, and the girls may take it back then, if they don’t do something before then.”

You can check out Long’s comments in the video below.