Teddy Long Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Plan To Open A New Company

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long appeared on an episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine to talk about a number of topics, including Vince McMahon’s plan to open up a new company.

Long said, “First, congratulations to him. You know he is a man that I would just consider as a gangster. You know what I mean, you ain’t gonna stop him. And Vince has a lot of prove and he’s gonna let people know that. So I am kinda like Bill and you guys.”

On the allegations McMahon is facing:

“He’s not guilty yet of these charges so I think him maybe getting something started now, maybe rumors getting out right now talking about something and maybe by the time he goes to court or whatever, the outcome of whatever this is going to be, that will determine you know, his future.”

