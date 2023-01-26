Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More

Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:

“It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you know, that’s my home. Okay, I’ll put it like that. Just to be able to see some of the guys that I had the chance to work with and see they’re still around. I had a chance to talk to Taker, seeing Triple H and all those guys. You know, a lot of it reminded me so much of the Attitude Era. A lot of segments that they did last night was kind of like the Attitude Era. So I mean, I really enjoyed myself. I sat down, me and Ron Simmons and JBL, and we watched all the matches, and we just had a great time man.”

Speaking with Sami Zayn:

“I pulled Sami to the side last night and I told him. I said, ‘brother, you got it. You got it.’ I said, ‘you got it.’ I said “I ain’t blowing smoke up your ass.’ I said I don’t do this. If I pull you off and tell you something, I’m telling you because I see it…I said, ‘you’re just real’ and that makes it all the better when you’re real and I told him those words last night. Sami Zayn is gonna be the next big Superstar if they push him right.”

On whether WWE should stick with their plans for Roman Reigns to wrestle Cody Rhodes, The Rock, or an outsider like Steve Austin, Long stated that Sami vs. Roman is “too quick,” but the match should be built up so Sami is ready for Roman.

His prediction for this year’s Royal Rumble:

“Omos. How do you not recognize a big guy like that? He may not win it, but like I said, we never know, so I predict him.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)