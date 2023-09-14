Teddy Long Says John Laurinaitis Prevented Him From Boarding A Private Plane Sent By Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge about a variety of professional wrestling topics including John Laurinaitis blocking him from getting on the private plane Vince McMahon sent for him to appear at a show:

“They (WWE) wanted to send a private plane to me,” Long said. “Laurinaitis hated me so bad that he knocked that out. He made sure I didn’t get the plane and he made me drive it from somewhere, but I had to go to Pittsburgh, but Laurinaitis blocked me from getting on the jet and told them don’t do it and he made me drive it.”

Long continued, “So Vince didn’t even know that. See what I’m saying? So that’s what he would do behind Vince’s back that Vince didn’t even know. Vince didn’t even know and I never did talk about it, bring it up, because I knew that was gonna cause me problems, but he kept me from getting on the jet, on the private plane, and he made me drive it.”

You can check out his comments below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)