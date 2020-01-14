The Big Show Talks About His WWE Return and Why He Was Gone

In an interview with ESPN.com, The Big Show talked about his return to WWE television.

“I’ve been chomping at the bit, actually,” he said. “I was in a pretty rough patch the last two years. I needed five surgeries in a year and a half. You’re trying to do recovery therapy, and then there’s a setback. It was very frustrating for me for a while. This opportunity came up, and I was blown away by it. Right fit, right time. It’s like they said, ‘You haven’t wrestled competitively in two years, but in 36 hours you’re going to be on Raw and, oh yeah, don’t tell anybody.'”

Show also talked about the complications from his surgeries:

“But the problem with an infection is that once it gets on the metal, you kind of have to take the metal out and start over. The infection is so smart now that it literally hides from antibiotics,” Big Show said. “I’ve learned more about infections and antibiotics and physical therapy than I ever, ever wanted to know.”

“Everything happens for a reason. It tested me. It tested my faith. It tested my commitment to myself as an athlete and a performer to push myself,” he said. “Monday night was the culmination for two years of headaches. Two years of stress. Two years of doubt, and other people having doubt about whether I could be competitive again.”