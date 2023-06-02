The Blue Meanie Predicts Cody Rhodes Will “Finish His Story” At WrestleMania 40

Will it be another year before “The American Nightmare” can finally “finish his story?”

The Blue Meanie thinks so.

During a recent Inside The Ropes interview, The Blue Meanie predicted that Cody Rhodes will avenge his WrestleMania 39 loss to Roman Reigns on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in a rematch at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

“At the time, I was like, wanting Cody to win [at WrestleMania 39] because if he just listened to that crowd, sometimes the crowd tells you when the right time,” he said. “But, I’m gonna go into the Brock thing too. I think this is going to go lead up to all the way up to the next WrestleMania.”

He continued, explaining why he thinks WWE decided to book Rhodes in a program with Brock Lesnar immediately after his loss to Reigns at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

“I think this thing with Brock,” The Blue Meanie said. “I think ultimately, in my opinion, armchair booker, I’m sitting here thinking that this whole Brock thing is him toughening up Cody to beat Roman. It’s like a tough love kind of thing, where he turned on Cody, he’s gonna beat up Cody. So when Cody is done fighting him, he’ll be ready to beat Roman. But I think this whole Brock thing, Brock and Cody, because they never said why Brock just turned on Cody like that.”

The Blue Meanie added, “I think, eventually in my mind, and if somebody in creative’s watching, have it come out that Brock did it as tough love because Brock ‘legally’ isn’t allowed to challenge for the title anymore. So what better revenge for Brock on Roman to prepare Cody to beat Roman for the belt?”

Check out the complete interview at ITRWrestling.com.