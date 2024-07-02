The Creed Brothers Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

The WWE Superstars continue to get announced for Josh Barnett’s next Bloodsport event.

At GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI event on Sunday, July 28, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York, WWE Superstars Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, collectively known as The Creed Brothers, will be appearing.

Josh Barnett announced the news on social media on Monday evening.

“From the amateur wrestling mats, to the ring of WWE NXT, this pair of brutes are now storming their way to Bloodsport mat,” Barnett wrote. “Brutus and Julius Creed are coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XI.”

Previously announced for the 7/28 show are WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler and WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey.