The CW Criticizes Nielsen After WWE NXT Suffers Big Rating Declines

In September, Nielsen introduced a new rating system called Big Panel + Data, which has significantly impacted viewership for both WWE and AEW.

As a result, programs aired on terrestrial cable and broadcast channels have experienced substantial declines in ratings and viewership.

According to WrestleNomics, when comparing the performance of AEW and WWE under the Big Panel + Data system to the previous measurement system, AEW Collision saw a 6% drop in total viewership (ages two and up). AEW Dynamite’s viewership decreased by 9%, while WWE SmackDown experienced a more significant decline of 14%.

In terms of demographic ratings, AEW Collision dropped by 2%, while Dynamite and SmackDown both experienced a 20% decrease. Data from The CW was not available for comparison; however, sources familiar with the figures indicated a 9% drop in overall viewership and a 27% decline in the crucial 18 to 49 age demographic.

A representative from The CW provided a statement regarding the new rating system.

They wrote, We’ve expressed to Nielsen our deep frustration with the way it handled the process, communication, and methodology behind its Big Data rollout.

The sudden and substantial discrepancy in WWE NXT viewership reported by Big Data, relative to long-established viewing patterns, is inexplicable and lacks credibility. Further, a comparison with data from all other measurement products (including others from Nielsen itself) exposes a fundamentally flawed methodology in Big Data.

We are disappointed by Nielsen’s lack of cooperation, transparency, and accountability with its network partners as we work to resolve this issue.”