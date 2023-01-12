The Elite Crowned New AEW Trios Champions on Dynamite (Video)

Death Triangle and The Young Bucks wrestled in an Escalera de la Muerte (Ladder Match) on AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles in the final match of the Best of 7 series.

It was an exciting match with crazy spots involving ladders and tables. Nick Jackson hit a 450 splash on Pentagon through a table on the floor late in the match, and PAC hit Omega with a Falcon Arrow on the floor.

Penta hit Matt with a piledriver on a ladder bridge after Matt Jackson and PAC fought at the top of the ladder. Fenix and Omega climbed back up, and Omega then delivered a One-Winged Angel off the bridge, while PAC went for the Black Arrow but Omega got the knees up. When Omega climbed up to grab the belts, the Elite finally won.

Click here for full AEW Dynamite results. Here are highlights from the match:

#DeathTriangle are ready for this FINAL match in the #BestOf7Series!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/lc73ucSusL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2023

This Escalera De La Muerte match is well underway!#TheELITE vs. #DeathTriangle for the #AEW World Trios Championship!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wE1wCuyXYr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2023