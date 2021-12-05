The Favorites To Win At WWE NXT WarGames PPV Revealed

The betting odds for WWE NXT WarGames 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Cameron Grimes -120

Duke Hudson -120

Men’s War Games Winner – NXT War Games

Bron Breakker, C.Hayes, G.Waller & T.D’Angelo -200

T.Ciampa, J.Gargano, P.Dunne & LA Knight +150

NXT Tag Team Championship – NXT War Games

Imperium (c) -200

Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner +150

Roderick Strong -185

Joe Gacy +140

Women’s War Games Winner – NXT War Games

R.Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade & Kay Lee Ray -125

Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai -115

