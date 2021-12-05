The Favorites To Win At WWE NXT WarGames PPV Revealed

The betting odds for WWE NXT WarGames 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Cameron Grimes -120
Duke Hudson -120
Men’s War Games Winner – NXT War Games
Bron Breakker, C.Hayes, G.Waller & T.D’Angelo -200
T.Ciampa, J.Gargano, P.Dunne & LA Knight +150
NXT Tag Team Championship – NXT War Games
Imperium (c) -200
Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner +150
Roderick Strong -185
Joe Gacy +140
Women’s War Games Winner – NXT War Games
R.Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade & Kay Lee Ray -125
Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai -115
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage of the event.