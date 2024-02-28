The Film “Dune: Part Two” Starring Dave Bautista To Premiere This Week

The new film, “Dune: Part Two,” will hit theaters this Friday.

Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, and Jason Momoa reprise their roles from the first film in the franchise. The future WWE Hall of Famer plays Glossu Rabban, the son of Abulurd Rabban, elder brother of Feyd-Rautha and the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux have joined the cast of the second film. The first movie grossed $402 million at the box office.

Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts wrote the screenplay, which was produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Patrick McCormick, Denis Villeneuve, and Tanya Lapointe.

The synopsis states that the movie is about:

“Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

You can check out the trailer below: