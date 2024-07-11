The Godfather On His Gimmick Not Working Today, Says He Was Never Scripted

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recently appeared on an episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his gimmick not working today.
Godfather said, “It’s hard, because Godfather is a pimp. So it’s hard to bring a pimp in here — and especially these days, you couldn’t do it. Can you imagine calling girls hoes?”
On Val Venis:
“You couldn’t get away with none of that stuff that we’re doing back then, none of it. I always tell people, Val Venis was worse than me. The things he would say.”
On not being scripted:
“The cool thing is, I was never scripted — you can tell. Yeah, I was never scripted, unless you had to hit a certain town or a certain event. I was never scripted, not one time. They would just say ‘Hey, you got six minutes.’ And so I would literally think of what I was going to do — just find out who I’m working against, say something funny about him and do your thing. It was more of a show than anything else. It was entertaining the people.”
You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.
