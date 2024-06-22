The Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J Discusses His Online Rant Against CM Punk

This week, rapper Violent J of the Insane Clown Posse criticized WWE’s CM Punk for being “a little insensitive b**ch” who lost to a “jobber” in the UFC. While speaking with Conrad Thompson of AdFreeShows.com, Violent J explained his online rant against Punk.

“Colt Cabana is not an associate, he’s a friend. I don’t have very many people that I actually consider real friends, someone you basically talk to every day. Me and Colt are cool like that. What happened was, I was at the airport, I was flipping through Instagram, and I came across the footage from a couple of year ago when CM Punk was going off on Colt Cabana about sharing a bank account with his mom. I don’t like CM Punk. He’s always been a dick to us. I just unloaded. I’ve been meaning to say this. When I saw the post come up, I was like, ‘Let me school this motherf**ker.’ I had been meaning to say it. Here’s where it comes from. Back in Ian Rotten’s IWA, we were doing something there back in the day. Apparently, we didn’t shake everyone’s hand in the dressing room like was required for that time. You come in and shake everyone’s hand. We didn’t know this. We just didn’t know at the time that was a customary thing for respect. We just didn’t know. Apparently, according to Colt, CM Punk didn’t like us after that. When we got to TNA, we went to shake his hand, and he wouldn’t shake our hand. I was like, ‘That’s the first time that someone refused to shake our hand in wrestling over something like that.’ When Colt fell out with him, I caught that statement about ‘who would share a bank account with their mom?’ Not everyone’s mom is like CM Punk’s mom where that would be a problem. I shared a bank account with my mom before she passed. I don’t understand him. I don’t understand his anger, his bitterness, and I don’t understand his attacks on Colt, and his blatant disregard for us. F**k him. F**k this dude.”

“I unloaded because I have an outlet and something is on my mind, I unload. The funny this is, he doesn’t live in my mind like that. It’s not like a grudge where I’m after him. I just saw it and I was like ‘F**k this guy.’ That’s it. There is no anger to it. I don’t like him. I think he suffers inside. Just watching and observing as a fan, I think he has problems and there is a lot more going on in his head than I’ll ever understand. I respect his wrestling and everything he’s done and his ability. I’m a CM Punk fan for his work, but him as a man, it’s hard to relate for me. When you diss a personal friend on top of blatant disrespect of me and Shaggy, I say f**k him. I wish I would bump into him. If you ask him what he thinks of ICP, he’d tell you the same thing about us. I just said it first. It’s not a deep-seated hatred. I don’t know you. You’re dissing my boy, you dissed us, f**k you. That’s all it amounts to.”

(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)