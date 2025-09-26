The Miz Blames WWE Fans For Costing Him Final Match With John Cena

Former WWE Champion The Miz isn’t hiding his frustration over being left out of John Cena’s farewell storyline — and he’s placing the blame directly on the WWE Universe. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Miz admitted that he’s “pissed off” about not being considered for one of Cena’s final matches, despite their storied rivalry that once headlined WrestleMania.

“It pisses me off as a WWE Superstar because I feel like I’ve had a big rivalry with John Cena,” Miz said. “I’ve had multiple WrestleManias with Cena, and yet the fans aren’t saying, ‘Hey, we want The Miz vs. John Cena.’”

With Cena’s in-ring career winding down and only a handful of matches left, Miz emphasized that the opportunities to face the 17-time world champion are rapidly disappearing — and that he was among the first to publicly campaign for one. “He has five dates left — that’s it. That’s five Superstars that are going to get the opportunity to be in the ring, and I want myself to be one of them. I’ve been vocal. I’ve been the first person out there to say that I want to put my name in the hat to go against John Cena.”

Miz then vented his disappointment toward WWE fans, accusing them of overlooking their iconic rivalry and costing him a chance at one final chapter. “All the fans had to do was tweet and go on Instagram, and talk about it, get it riled up to where it would be John Cena vs. The Miz, one last time,” he said. “But no, you wanted the Randy Orton. You wanted the Brock Lesnar. You wanted the AJ Styles. You didn’t ask for this guy!”

Cena’s farewell schedule is now almost set in stone. He will face AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 8, 2025, as part of his retirement tour, before wrestling his final match in December. The Miz and Cena’s most memorable clash came in the main event of WrestleMania 27 in 2011, where Miz famously defeated Cena to retain the WWE Championship.

With time running out, the A-Lister’s hopes for one last showdown with his longtime rival appear to be slipping away — and he’s not hiding how bitter that feels.