The Miz Comments on His New “Massive Balls” T-Shirt

For a few weeks now, WWE RAW has been making fun of The Miz and his “tiny balls.” The A-Lister claims to have “massive balls,” but his opponents claim he has “tiny, tiny balls.”

The joke persisted at last night’s RAW when AJ Styles and Ezekiel defeated Miz and Ciampa via DQ. After the show, The Miz tweeted about his new “Massive Balls” t-shirt available at the WWE Shop.

The Hello name tag that Miz has previously used to identify himself and let everyone know how awesome he is is used on the front of the shirt. The name tag has “MY BALLS ARE MASSIVE!” in place of his name. The back of the t-shirt says, “IT’S A THING”

On Friday, July 22, the $27.99 t-shirt will start shipping. You can see the shirt below.

Miz reacted on the new shirt on Twitter and wrote, “You know it’s true when @WWE puts it on a shirt [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]”

You know it’s true when @WWE puts it on a shirt 😎 https://t.co/PmrMIG8oYL https://t.co/4h6AFXNpD2 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 12, 2022

The SummerSlam feud between Logan Paul and The Miz will continue when he makes a return to WWE RAW in Tampa the following Monday night. He will undoubtedly speak about The Miz’s lower half as well.