The Miz Discusses Wanting To Face John Cena Again

WWE veteran The Miz recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling on a number of topics including wanting to face 16-time World Champion John Cena next year for Cena’s retirement tour.

Miz said, “I am putting my name in the hat of people that want to face John Cena [or] be beside John Cena because, selfishly, I’ve been in the ring a lot with John Cena, and I want more. That’s how much fun it is getting into the ring with John Cena. I also want our new talent to experience John Cena because as much as I was taught by John and I can teach what John taught me, It’s always better when you have that guy there to teach you. So, I really want our younger talent to just feel that energy.”

