The Miz On Jason Kelce: “He Could Be Very Dangerous In A WWE Ring”

The Miz believes Jason Kelce has the potential to do great things in WWE if he decides to make the transition from football to professional wrestling.

Countless athletes, including former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, have made the transition, either through appearances or wrestling. Years ago, before returning to the NFL, he intended to wrestle at SummerSlam. He hosted WrestleMania 36.

While speaking with TMZ Sports, The Miz expressed his belief that the retired Philadelphia Eagles Center could be a great fit for WWE. The Miz stated that having the Kelce brothers at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia would be a home run.

“He could be very dangerous in a WWE ring, not only with just the athleticism and the part of the wrestling, which I think he can absolutely do. I watched him jump up at a Bills game from, like, down and jump up into a window, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this guy is 300 pounds. How did he do that? That’s incredible.”

He added, “And then the charisma that we were talking about. The ability to talk on a microphone. Be captivating and innovative is something that I think he has a knack for.”