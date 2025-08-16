The Miz On Snoop Dogg Saving WrestleMania 39 Segment After Shane McMahon Injury

WWE veteran The Miz appeared on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss various topics, including the origin of his impromptu segment with WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania 39.

Miz said, “WrestleMania. SoFi Stadium. I’m the host. Snoop Dogg is hosting with me. Shane McMahon comes back.”

He continued, “The crowd is going nuts. They are loving it. Shane McMahon challenges me to a match in my suit, $10,000 it cost me. I’m one for a challenge. ‘Alright, let’s go.’ We get into this match and he does a leap frog where he jumps and I go under him. He lands, tears both of his quads. For real. It’s no joke. It’s a real injury. We have to be professional and make it seem like it’s part of the show. I know, when he goes down, the camera is going to be on me. We don’t like showing real injuries. The red light is on me. I have to basically relay to our referee what to do to the truck so they know what to do next. I’m trying to talk [through gritted teeth] because I know the camera is on me. I’m telling the referee, ‘Hey, play someone’s music. I don’t care whose music. Have Snoop Dogg hit me with a Snoop Dogg elbow.’”

On Snoop’s involvement:

“All of a sudden, I turn around, and Snoop Dogg sucker punches me. ‘That’s even better. That works.’ He starts cutting a promo. I’m not hearing what he’s saying because they are trying to move Shane out of the ring. I’m like, ‘I can’t take just one punch. I’ve been doing this for too long and I know I have to lay down for the Snoop Dogg elbow.’ I’m like, ‘Give me another one.’ Snoop Dogg isn’t a pro wrestler, right? He doesn’t do this for a living, but he is a consummate pro. If there is a celebrity that I would trust to do something like that who has no prior training, it is Snoop. When he punched me, it was a good punch. Solid punch. It looked great because it was in there. Knocked me down. Does the Snoop Dogg elbow. Cover me, 1, 2, 3. He’s not even in the match. He just covered and the referee counted to three. That moment has stood the test of time. People still talk to me about Snoop Dogg.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)