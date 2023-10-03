The Miz Reflects On Being In WrestleMania Main Event, But Not Being Able To Remember It

Imagine having the biggest moment of your career, and not being able to remember any of it.

That is the reality that The Miz faces.

During a recent appearance on the Unbreakable program, “The A-Lister” reflected on beating John Cena thanks to an assist from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 27, but not being able to remember much of it due to getting knocked silly during the match.

“That’s one of the most memorable moments I’ve ever had. Unfortunately, I don’t actually remember it,” he said. “The one moment you want to remember for the rest of your life is the one moment I have bits and pieces that I remember, but I don’t remember if that makes any sense at all.”

Miz continued, “I imagined I messed the whole main event of WrestleMania up. Luckily I didn’t, and it came off like perfectly, and not many people knew what was going on except for the professionals that were in there. I remember going back, talking with my wife, Maryse, and she’s just like, ‘You did great, you did great. But, I was like not necessarily depressed, but God I remember the next day, everything was just foggy.”

