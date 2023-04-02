The Miz Teased His WrestleMania Match At WWE’s Press Junket, The Viking Raiders Love Pepper Lunch

WWE WrestleMania 39 host The Miz hinted that he would be getting physical at WrestleMania before his impromptu match with Pat McAfee while speaking with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Press Junket in Los Angeles this past week.

He said, “You never know. You never say never. I mean if someone walks up and tries to slap me, I’m going to hit them with a Skull Crushing Finale”

WWE stars The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, and Valhalla also spoke with PWMania.com during the Press Junket. During the discussion, they were asked where’s the first place they go when in LA.

Erik said, “Pepper Lunch. We fell in love with Pepper Lunch in Japan and very happy there’s one in LA. There’s one in Vegas, there used to be one in New York. We seek them out, we try to find them and that’s our stuff every time.”

