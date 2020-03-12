The Revival No Longer Being Paid By WWE?

It was recently reported that The Revival were taken off the road and now Fightful.com has provided an update on the team:

“Multiple sources within WWE have heard that The Revival either weren’t getting paid, or that it was ‘extremely scaled back’ because they’ve already exceeded their downside guarantees.”

With their WWE contracts set to expire in the near future, the team has stopped appearing on television and there’s no indication that they will be part of Wrestlemania 36. Scott Dawson posted the following on Twitter last night: