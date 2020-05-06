The Revolt Explain Why They Were Unhappy With WWE

The Revolt (formerly The Revival) appeared on Chris Jericho’s podcast and discussed why they were unhappy with WWE.

Cash Wheeler (Dash Wilder): “Things were going decent for us, they’re going well all things considered, but we’re not happy. The tag titles don’t mean anything. I would rather lose to the tag champs for the rest of my career than hold them, because it’s just going to be seen as a failed championship run.”

Dax Harwood (Scott Dawson): “That was one of our biggest factors in leaving, was that tag team wrestling was featured everywhere else except for WWE and we wanted to be a part of that. We could sit back and, apart from our NXT stuff, we could have no legacy in wrestling or we could go out and make history.”

Wheeler also commented on Braun Strowman winning the tag team titles with 10 year-old Nicholas at Wrestlemania being a factor:

“This is nothing against Braun, but he steamrolled the entire tag team division. And then a ten-year-old won the titles at Wrestlemania. And then no tag teams were featured at Summerslam, and at the last minute they added the women’s tag titles, which I’m all for, but it was so last minute that people didn’t know.”