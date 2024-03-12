The Rock Addresses His Heel Turn In WWE And Jokes About “Naked” John Cena

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is having a great time right now after returning to WWE, where he is working both on-screen and behind the scenes.

The Rock was appointed to TKO Group’s Board of Directors in January, and he received stock as well as intellectual property rights to The Rock’s name and catchphrases.

On WrestleMania 40 night 1, he will team with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The catch is that if the babyfaces win, the Bloodline will be barred from ringside for Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on WrestleMania 40 night two. If the heels win, it will be a Bloodline Rules match.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rock briefly discussed his WWE heel turn.

“It is the best to go back to WWE in this ‘Rock 10.0’ version where I can become a heel and say the things that people want to say,” he said before recapping the segment from SmackDown in Phoenix.

Kimmel also joked that Rock should have gotten publicity for WrestleMania 40 by attacking John Cena, who briefly appeared “naked” at the Oscars on Sunday to present an award.

