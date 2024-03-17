The Rock Addresses “Standards And Practices” Having Issues With His Language On WWE TV

The Rock appeared in the first segment of the Friday episode of WWE SmackDown.

This was the most recent development leading up to his WrestleMania 40 match. The Rock will team up with Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on the first night of the April event.

WWE hopes to have him work another match this year. However, the second bout might have to wait until after August 1st.

Rock brought back his concert segment and appeared to have gotten into trouble with the network’s standards and practices department, as he wrote the following on Instagram:

““You sound like somebody the Rock can love – drunk and horny” 🥰Networks and “standards & practices” have issues with my language, but I’d rather be real than not. I talk from the heart, shoot from the hip and try to always have fun. Enjoy the Rock concert 🎶 😈 🥃~ Final Boss #SmackDown.”