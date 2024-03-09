The Rock And Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins responded to The Rock and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns’ tag team match challenge for WrestleMania 40’s first night during the final segment of this week’s WWE SmackDown.

Rollins accepted the challenge, and the two sides exchanged words.

Rock stated that because he serves on the TKO board of directors, Rhodes will never get another Universal title match if he loses to Reigns on night two of WrestleMania.

Rock also mentioned Rhodes’ family and claimed Rhodes was a mistake. Rhodes then slapped Rock, and the show went off the air.

