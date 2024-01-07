The Rock Comments On His Surprise WWE Return On RAW

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his surprise return to the red brand during this past Monday night’s episode. He took out Jinder Mahal and called out current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The Head Of The Table” Roman Reigns.

The Rock took to his official Twitter (X) account this past Saturday morning and commented on his WWE Monday Night RAW return.

According to The People’s Champ, the eruption at the end of his segment with Mahal just hit different and he has experienced some of the loudest crowd pops ever, but the reaction this past Monday night was just different.

The Rock wrote, “25+ years of sacred connection with the people that I’ll forever honor.” “This eruption at the end just hit different.”

“I’ve experienced some very loud crowd pops, but this was different. Layers. Chills.”