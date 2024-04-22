The Rock Comments On The Future Of His “Final Boss” Character In WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson brought the “People’s Championship,” which was given to him by Muhammad Ali’s wife, to the ring for his segment with new Undisputed WWE Universal champion Cody Rhodes, as seen on the April 8, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. Rock and Rhodes also briefly swapped titles.

In a post on Instagram, Rock commented on the future of his “final boss” character:

“The Final Boss is a builder. A long gamer. WRESTLEMANIA Night 2 may be in the record books. But this is only Chapter 1 of Final Boss Cinema. To be continued…”

In another post, Rock wrote the following about Rhodes:

“I love taking out the trash in the rain. I’m gonna bleed you boy. The hard way. For life. As the Final Boss rides off into the sunset You and all the @wwe talent and executives remember this…

It didn’t have to be this way

But now it’s the only way

Don’t fuck with the Final Boss

Because the Final Boss always has the

FINAL SAY

Do not go gentle into that good night.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is talk of a Rock vs. Cody singles match potentially taking place at WrestleMania 41.