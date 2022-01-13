The Rock Confirmed For Two More “Red Notice” Sequels For Netflix

Netflix has plans for two more Red Notice films starring former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The streaming giant is currently in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of two Red Notice sequels, according to Deadline. The idea is to begin production in early 2023, depending on deals and the schedules of Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Writer-Director Rawson Marshall Thurber is already working on the scripts for the sequels. Netflix sources confirmed that the plan is to bring back Rock, Gadot and Reynolds, but more characters will be added to create a heist-film ensemble similar to the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions will produce the Red Notice sequels, along with Flynn Pictures, and Bad Version Productions.

The action comedy heist film premiered on Netflix back on November 12, after a limited theatrical release on November 5. It became the most-watched movie within 28 days of release on Netflix, and was the most-watched film on Netflix in its debut weekend.

Rock, who stars in Red Notice as FBI Special Agent John Hartley, reportedly received a significant payday of $20 million to star in the movie. Gadot and Reynolds received the same amount, while Thurber was paid $10 million to write and direct.

Promotional efforts for Red Notice included a tie-in with WWE. The movie was the official sponsor for the 2021 Survivor Series event, and WWE did a brief storyline where one of Cleopatra’s golden eggs was gifted by The Rock to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, but then stolen from his office by Austin Theory. WWE reportedly received a “significant payday” for the promotion.

