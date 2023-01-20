The Rock Has Reportedly Indicated He Won’t Have Time to Prepare for WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is still months away, but with WWE looking to finalize the main event plans for the show by the middle of this month, it was thought The Rock needed to give the company an answer regarding his status for the show.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is hoping to bring back The Rock, Steve Austin, and John Cena for the show, with the main event being The Rock vs. Roman Reigns on either night in April.

The Rock’s status for WrestleMania 39 is not set in stone, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but it doesn’t look like he will wrestle because he doesn’t have enough time to get into the kind of shape he feels he needs to be in for a match.

“We were told that unless he changes his mind in the next few days, since a deadline for Mania plans is coming, that he’s indicated he won’t have time to get into the kind of shape, he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match with Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future. Of course, it is a possibility that it’s something being kept a secret from everyone,” according to Meltzer.

WWE reportedly had a backup plan in place in case this happened, with Cody Rhodes facing off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Meltzer stated that WWE had been aware for some time that The Rock was not a sure thing, and that as time passed, they felt the likelihood had decreased.

Meltzer added, “I don’t know that he’s officially turned it down, but the only indication is that it was considered less likely than a few months ago.”

The Rock is busy with his businesses, including the launch of the XFL and his Hollywood career.