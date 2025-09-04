The Rock Increases TKO Group Holdings Stake With New Stock Acquisition

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has expanded his ownership stake in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC Form 4, dated September 3, 2025, revealed that Johnson acquired 8,046 shares of TKO’s Class A Common Stock on August 31. The shares were not purchased on the open market but were obtained through the scheduled vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) that were part of his board compensation package. Following this transaction, Johnson now directly owns 354,045 shares of TKO.

This latest vesting stems from a stock award Johnson received when he was appointed to TKO’s Board of Directors on January 23, 2024. At that time, he was granted 193,115 RSUs valued at approximately $30 million. According to the vesting schedule, half vested on December 31, 2024, with the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments through the end of 2025. The August 31 conversion represents one of those installments.

Johnson’s appointment to the board not only gave him a significant financial stake in the merged WWE–UFC entity but also granted him full ownership of his iconic name, “The Rock.” His growing stake reflects his deepening ties with the company beyond his legendary in-ring career.

For those unfamiliar, a Form 4 must be filed by company insiders—including directors, executives, and large shareholders—to disclose any changes in stock ownership. The filing’s “M” transaction code confirms this was the exercise of derivative securities, in this case, RSUs converting to common stock.