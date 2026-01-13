The Rock Misses Out On A Win At The Golden Globes

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor for his role in “The Smashing Machine.”

The nomination marks a significant milestone in his acting career, indicating that he has advanced in the film industry.

The 83rd annual Golden Globes recently took place, and unfortunately, The Rock did not win.

Wagner Moura took home the honor for his performance in “The Secret Agent, making him the first Brazilian to win this award. Moura is also considered an early favorite for receiving multiple Best Actor nominations during Awards Season.

Additionally, The Rock’s co-star Emily Blunt was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, but she also did not win. Oscar nominations will be announced on January 22nd, so we will have to wait until then to see if The Rock has a chance at another major award.