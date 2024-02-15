The Rock On His Younger Daughters Being Excited For His WrestleMania Match, Talks His Training

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with E! News on a number of topics including how excited his younger daughters are for his match at WrestleMania 40.

Rock said, “Their mouths are on the floor. This is an indication of their DNA: They don’t cry. They’re not like, ‘I don’t want to see this.’”

Rock also talked about the type of training he needs to do to prepare for his highly-anticipated in-ring return.

Rock said, “The type of training with professional wrestling—unlike stunts, unlike weight training—requires a respect for the sport.” “I gotta prepare in the right way. I don’t want to get my a– kicked too bad.”