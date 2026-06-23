The Rock Reveals His Favorite WWE Finishing Move

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed which professional wrestling finishing move he considers his favorite—and it doesn’t belong to him.

During an interview with Complex Pop Culture, The Rock was asked to name his favorite wrestling finisher aside from his own signature moves.

Without hesitation, the WWE legend pointed to one of the most recognizable moves in modern wrestling. “I would say Seth Rollins’ stomp. That’s my favorite.”

The move, known simply as The Stomp, has been Rollins’ primary finishing maneuver for years and has helped him capture multiple world championships throughout his WWE career.

The Rock also has firsthand experience taking the move on one of the biggest stages imaginable. “I took it at WrestleMania [40].”

When asked how it felt to receive the maneuver, The Rock admitted that he has always enjoyed taking certain finishing moves despite the punishment that comes with them. “I am a glutton for punishment so I, there’s some finishing moves I love taking.”

He then explained why Rollins’ finisher stands out to him. “His is so iconic and I took that.”

The Rock wrapped up his thoughts by praising the simplicity and impact of the move. “It’s wild… just a face stomp into the mat. It was cool.”

The Stomp played a key role during the main event of WrestleMania 40, where Rollins was involved in the blockbuster Bloodline storyline that also featured Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and numerous other WWE stars.

Over the years, The Rock has shared the ring with countless legendary performers and has taken many of wrestling’s most famous finishing moves. For him to single out Rollins’ Stomp speaks to the move’s lasting impact and popularity among both fans and wrestlers alike.

As for Rollins, receiving praise from one of the biggest stars in wrestling history is yet another accolade for a finisher that has become synonymous with his Hall of Fame-caliber career.