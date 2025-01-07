The Rock Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

Monday night’s WWE RAW on Netflix debut saw The Rock kick off the show and cut a promo. Following his historic and highly anticipated appearance, The Rock took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself interacting with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, reigning Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and a few others backstage.

The Rock announced in the video that he will appear on tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil special set to take place at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.