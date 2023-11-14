The Rock Still Thinking About A Possible US Presidential Run In The Future

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a lot going on, from his Hollywood acting career to his business ventures, which include Teremana, Seven Bucks Productions, and the XFL.

On Trevor Noah’s “What Now” podcast, the former WWE Champion revealed that he has been approached by multiple political parties about running for President of the United States. The Rock running for President has been rumored for years, with a 2021 poll showing him with a 46% approval rating.

Rock was asked about his approval rating on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon before being asked if he would consider running for President.

“It’s crazy, and it’s wild,” The Rock stated. “This run for President talk has kind of been in the ether for the past couple of years. And it just never stops being surreal. It was incredible. It came from DC. We sat down. The poll was something like almost 50% of Americans would support me running for President. It was just crazy. So, and by the way, thank you. But it’s like, dude, we’ve talked about this. It’s like not too long ago. Years ago, I was wrestling in flea markets for 40 bucks per match, hoping that, ‘Hey, I just want a free corn dog at the end of the night.’ And now here we are, years later, I’m sitting with you, and this talk has come up, and it’s real. And I’m so grateful. So if you are of the almost 50%, I thank you tequila on me, by the way, I appreciate it.”

The Rock continued, “I think down the road for sure. I’ve said this before: I’m a proud girl, dad. I have a 22-year-old, I have a seven, and I have a five. So they’re all age ranges. And my 22-year-old, I like to say we grew up together, and at that time, I was wrestling full time, 230 dates, 200 wrestling matches a year. So, I was always gone. And I know what that’s like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy. And this time around, with my seven and my five-year-old, I want to be a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me. So be around, be there, be there. I want to be around.”