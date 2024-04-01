The Rock: “The Final Boss Creates The Road We Are All On”

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is set to team up with his cousin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” at WrestleMania XL Saturday to face “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins in the biggest tag team match in show history, took to his official Twitter (X) account and discussed what it means to be The Final Boss.

The Rock wrote, “The Final Boss creates the road we are all on.

#RoadToWrestleMania

#Part1

#WrestleMania

#Philadelphia

April 6th + April 7th

@WWE @TKOGrp”

You can check out The Rock’s post below.