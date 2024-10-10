The Rock: ‘The Final Boss Says When The Show Is Over’

The WWE Bad Blood PLE last Saturday, which featured The Rock’s comeback, is still on fans’ minds.

The main event featured Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeating Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. It featured the return of Jimmy Uso.

Following the fight, Rock emerged, counted 1, 2, 3, and walked away. While speaking on Instagram Live, The Rock promoted Rhodes and claimed that there had been a lot of BS going on.

As PWMania.com previously reported, a triple threat match featuring Rock, Reigns, and Rhodes is planned for WrestleMania 41. As seen below, The Rock took to Instagram to comment on the unexpected appearance:

“The show ain’t over, until the Final Boss says it’s over.

There’s no business like show business, and there’s no connection stronger and more electrifying than that of the people and the people’s champ.

You can FEEL the MANA.

FINAL BOSS. ENGAGED.

See ya down the road 🤜🏾🤛🏼”