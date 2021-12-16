The Swag Golf Company and WWE Announce New Deal

The Swag Golf Company has announced a new licensing deal with WWE.

Swag Golf creates “over engineered, precision milled putters and unparalleled headcovers” for use on the golf course, and other accessories for golfers.

It was announced today that Swag Golf will be releasing three officially-licensed golf club/putter covers featuring Superstar and Legend designs, beginning with a custom cover for WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

“Whether the last time you watched was 20 years ago or last week, everyone has their favorite Superstar… Today we are excited to announce our newest licensing agreement with @WWE! #swaggolf #golf #WWE #milliondollarman #TedDiBiase,” Swag Golf tweeted.

You can see a photo of the DiBiase cover below. The other designs will be revealed on Friday afternoon.

Stay tuned for more.