The Undertaker Building Wrestling Ring As Birthday Gift For Michelle McCool

WWE legend The Undertaker is creating a brand-new wrestling training facility on his property — but it all started as a birthday gift for his wife, Michelle McCool. On the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, the Hall of Famer revealed that he is in the process of building a wrestling ring inside a newly constructed barn on their land.

The idea came from a birthday surprise gone sideways. Undertaker explained that he presented McCool with three mystery gift options, each hidden in an envelope. “I had three different options,” he said. “They were in envelopes or whatnot.” McCool revealed the choices: a golf simulator, a vacation, or a wrestling ring — and she happened to draw the latter. Undertaker jokingly lamented the result: “Lucky me, you drew the wrestling ring because I really wanted that golf simulator.”

The couple shared a lighthearted story about their son Kolt, who overheard his father grumbling about the new project. “We’re sitting in the car on the way to school. He goes, ‘Mommy, Daddy’s a dummy,’” McCool recalled. When she asked why, Kolt replied, “Well, he said he’s a dummy for building that wrestling ring… he said it was dummy because it’s gonna take so long.”

With the new ring on the way, McCool pitched a tongue-in-cheek name for the facility: “Nepo Valley.” The idea is for it to serve as a training ground for the next generation of wrestling “nepo babies,” the children of current and former WWE stars. “I think we should call it Nepo Valley,” she joked. “Only Nepo babies can come train… Roux [Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins’ daughter] could come, Alexa’s baby, all sorts of Nepo babies.”

Undertaker responded with mock concern about who might show up uninvited. “Is that what I’m getting into — is there going to be randoms floating around? Just Nepos? Yes, invite only, because I don’t want to come home one day and there just be a bunch of random people.”

According to McCool, the project has been years in the making — nearly six to seven years, in fact — and its completion will mark the start of a new chapter for the family. Once finished, the barn and ring will serve as a private training space and possibly a breeding ground for the next generation of wrestling stars.