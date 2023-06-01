The Undertaker Calls Roman Reigns’ WWE Run “Arguably One Of The Greatest Runs Ever”

The Undertaker has praised Roman Reigns once more. The two stars have shared the ring several times, both as partners and opponents.

In 2017, Reigns defeated Taker in the main event of WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. They reunited two years later at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, PA. Reigns and Taker defeated Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at the event.

The Undertaker told The Independent that Reigns is on one of the greatest runs in WWE history.

“He’s doing a phenomenal job. His character, his talent, and everything has grown exponentially through this run. It’s arguably one of the greatest runs ever. I like it because it’s such an old-school move, to have the title that long. He’s got to be in the conversation. But do you put him in the same boat as Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan? I don’t know. Everything’s so subjective when it comes to that. Reigns has the claim to fame now. He’s the man. I mean, it’s not even close, really. He’s had the title for a thousand days. Business is incredible. He picks his own schedule. He’s got a claim, he’s got an argument. I’m really proud of him for how he’s come. It really has been impressive.”

Taker stated that he wishes he could have worked with Reigns now because when they wrestled at Mania, he was on his last legs and Reigns wasn’t the performer he is now. He praised Seth Rollins as an incredible in-ring performer and believes Rollins’ flamboyant character would have been an interesting contrast to his deadman gimmick.