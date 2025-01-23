The Undertaker Compares John Cena’s Retirement Year To NBA Legends’ Farewell Tours

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast. He discussed several topics, including what 2025 will look like for 16-time World Champion John Cena as he prepares to retire at the end of this year.

Undertaker said, “I think it’s going to be a great swan song year for him. I think it’ll be the equivalent to like they’ve done in the NBA, when all those legends are on their last year, and they get to go to all these different towns and to get their flowers in each town, right? I think, you know, Cena was a workhorse, a huge star for a lot of years, and I think it’s really cool the way they have this kind of laid out. They’ve got a certain amount of dates he’s going to make, a certain amount of premium live events he’s going to make. And it’s going to give people a chance to kind of again, give him his flowers, give him his props, let him say goodbye. It’s a cool way of doing it. And I don’t expect anything crazy. I think he’s going to get some good wins. I think he’s going to probably take some L’s. But I think overall, it’s going to be great. It’s going to be great for the WWE fanbase to be able because a lot of times guys will, they’ll announce their retirement, and that’s it. Or they come back and then they retire and retire again, and they come back and do it again.”

On the importance of house shows:

“I think that’s one area that they need to sharpen. Reps, like you do on live events. Obviously, we made our money in live events. But also we also honed our skills, and tried new things in live events. Because you don’t want to go and do something new or try an idea on live TV, and it s**t the bed. And then you’re like, ‘Ooh, that might have hurt my ascension right there.’ You do it at live events and you’re no worse for wear. You go, ‘Oh, that didn’t work.’ I know you’re trying to preserve the talent, their bodies. They’re trying to keep them healthy. But you get — you know, iron sharpens iron, right? So you need, I think you need some of those reps to keep your body sharp. I’m just talking about my perspective. I don’t know the perspective of today’s athletes in WWE. They could be — you know, they may watch this and say, ‘Hey, dude, you might want to just shut up before you screw our deal up.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)