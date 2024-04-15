The Undertaker Didn’t Know He’d Be Appearing At WrestleMania XL Until The Day Of The Show

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stone Cold Steve Austin was considered for WrestleMania XL, but he and the company were unable to reach an agreement on financial terms. Austin was scheduled to take the spot that The Undertaker won at the end of night two’s main event.

Taker explained on his “Six Feet Under” YouTube channel that his appearance “happened pretty spontaneously.”

He said, “It happened pretty spontaneously. We got to Philadelphia on Wednesday that week. I think I got a call Tuesday from Triple H that said, “Hey, a lot of things are going on. A lot of thoughts are being put into this. Would you want to be a part of it?’ I was like, ‘Look if it works and if I can be of help to it in any way. If I could be of help, fine, whatever you guys need. Just let me know.”

According to Taker, the response was, “Okay, we don’t have anything yet, we’re just putting ideas together.”

Taker added, “I don’t hear anything else until…Thursday. I get a text from Michael Hayes [saying] we’re coming up with some ideas. I’m like cool, let me know. That was it. Then I’m at the One Deadman Show. I get a text from Paul Heyman. I’m like, hmmm interesting. This is picking up steam here.”

Taker stated that he told Heyman that this “isn’t about me” and that whether the guys want him involved or not, it won’t hurt his feelings and he’ll be fine regardless.

“It had gone back and forth and I get a text during Sunday.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)