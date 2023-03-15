The Undertaker Explains Why His “Deadman” Persona Would Not Have Worked In Today’s WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke with Ariel Helwani in which he discusses his career and current work performing one-man shows. During the discussion, Undertaker explained why his “Deadman” persona wouldn’t have worked in today’s WWE:

“It would be very difficult just because everyone [has] a phone that has a camera. I was able to live this character because I didn’t have to worry about that. I didn’t have to worry about sitting in the airport in shorts and a Hawaiian shirt and somebody being like, ‘Oh, look, The Undertaker.’ I didn’t have to worry about that. Everybody sees somebody and immediately they want to film them and see what’s going to happen.”

“I’m a dinosaur. My mentality is still 20 years ago, but there’s a reason why I lasted as long as I did. Just live [the gimmick] a little bit. You don’t have to go to the extremes that I did, but if you’re gonna post something, at least have it kind of match what you try on [TV].”

For those who missed it, click here for The Undertaker’s comments regarding the potential WWE sale and Vince McMahon’s retirement.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)